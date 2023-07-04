Oreca to supply new turbocharged V6 to LMP3 class

With Nismo ending production of the VK56 engine, a 5.5-liter V8 currently used in the LMP3 class, the ACO released a tender for the supply of a new engine for the class. This has now been awarded to Oreca, which will provide a twin-turbocharged, V6 engine to be used from 2025-2029.

According to the ACO, its tender considered criteria determined to be important for the future of the category, including performance, fuel economy, noise reduction and cost control. After receiving multiple submissions, the ACO selected Oreca’s offering.

The ACO says it will communicate in due course on adjustments to the current LMP3 cars and their homologation, taking into account the high number of cars on track and the variety of championships using the platform. The current chassis manufacturers are to be retained for the new homologation period.