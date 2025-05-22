Scania unveils the Super 11

Scania has expanded its Super powertrain portfolio with the launch of the Super 11 engine, positioned between the established 9-liter and 13-liter engine platforms.

The Super 11 offers up to 7% improved fuel efficiency compared with Scania’s 9-liter engine, and is 85kg lighter than the Super 13 engine. The engine targets weight-sensitive, energy-efficient transportation and offers operators “efficiency, performance, and more flexibility without compromising on quality” Scania says.

“This engine opens new possibilities for energy-efficient and cost-effective transport. It’s lighter, leaner and more flexible, yet it still carries the strength and reliability for which Scania is known. It’s a smart choice for operators who need to balance performance, payload and sustainability in their daily work,” said Ayyoob Zarmehri, product manager, trucks sales and marketing at Scania.

Engineered with fuel economy and durability in focus

Available in three performance steps – 350hp (1,800Nm), 390hp (2,000Nm) and 430hp (2,200Nm) – the Super 11 complies with Euro 4, 5 and 6 emission standards. It delivers performance across a wide range of transportation applications, from urban logistics to regional haulage. Maintenance intervals are up to 30% longer than Scania’s 9-liter engines when using LDF-5 engine oil, which helps operators increase uptime and reduce overall service costs.

The Super 11 also shares 85% of its components with Super 13 engine.

Technology beneath the surface

The engine is equipped with Scania’s cam phaser technology for variable valve timing, enabling real-time engine thermal management and improved combustion performance. This is combined with engine software and balance shafts for reduced vibration and a robust engine brake, which offers up to 344kW through Scania’s Variable Valve Brake (VVB) system. Scania’s patented turbo dosing system has also been implemented to improve AdBlue use and further enhance engine efficiency.

Cleaner operation from day one

The Super 11 is also compatible with both hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) biofuels. This enables operators to lower their emissions footprint without investing in new infrastructure. It is a solution that supports both “operational goals and long-term sustainability targets”, Scania said.

“The Super 11 engine represents the next generation of intelligent transport. It combines the best of Scania’s engineering with the efficiency and adaptability that today’s operators demand. Whether in the city or out on longer routes, this engine is built to perform – mile after mile,” said Zarmehri.

In related news, Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled the upgraded Xcient fuel cell class-8 heavy-duty truck, which features advanced hydrogen technologies and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tailored for the North American market. Click here to read the full story