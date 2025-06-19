Geely Auto showcases Geely EM AI Super Hybrid 2.0

Geely Auto has launched the industry’s first AI-scenario-based power domain intelligent entity — Xingrui AI Cloud Power 2.0. The technology has upgraded the Geely EM Super Hybrid and has created the Geely EM AI Super Hybrid 2.0, which encompasses the EM-i AI Hybrid and EM-P AI Hybrid models.

Empowered by AI scenario engine

Geely’s Xingrui Intelligent Computing Center 2.0 is said to deliver “industry-leading” computing power of 23.5E FLOPS.

The Xingrui AI Cloud Power 2.0 optimizes the Geely EM AI Super Hybrid 2.0, boosting power while minimizing energy consumption and reducing maintenance costs, which is said to have extended engine maintenance mileage by over 50% and increased lifespan of the power battery by 15%.

Energy efficiency

The EM-i AI Hybrid engine, equipped with seven friction-reduction technologies, a variable-displacement oil pump and optimized intelligent thermal management, improves the hybrid engine’s mass-produced thermal efficiency to 47.26%. Using global energy consumption optimization and the industry’s first map-free decision-making, it significantly reduces overall fuel consumption.

Under CLTC conditions, the test vehicle with this system achieved a low-SOC fuel consumption of 2.67l per 100km, delivering a range of over 2,100km.

Safety

The EM-P AI Hybrid features a five-power-source extension design. Paired with a dynamic torque distribution scheme and the intelligent all-terrain recognition function of Xingrui AI Cloud Power 2.0, it allocates torque to all four wheels, preventing wheel slippage, enabling quick correction yaw and achieving full-scenario blowout stability control.

