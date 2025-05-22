Volvo Trucks unveils long-distance electric truck – the FH Aero Electric.

Volvo Trucks has revealed images and more details of the new Volvo FH Aero Electric with e-axle, which will officially launch and be available for order in the second quarter of 2026.

The FH Aero Electric has been designed for long-haul transportation and features a fast-charging capacity – it has been adapted to the MCS (Megawatt Charging System) standard – and up to 600km pure electric driving range. Charging the truck’s battery pack from 20% to 80% is will take approximately 40 minutes, the auto maker said.

The truck, says Volvo, can have a total weight of 48 metric tons and has a payload capacity close to that of a conventional diesel truck, thanks to an extra supporting tag axle (6×2 axle configuration) that allows for more batteries onboard. The new FH Aero Electric can have eight batteries onboard with 780kWh installed battery capacity.

In related news, Mercedes-Benz Trucks recently announced the expansion of it battery-electric truck portfolio based on the Mercedes-Benz eActros 600. The expanded portfolio will include semitrailer tractors and platform chassis with additional wheelbases, variants with two battery packs as well as alternative long cab variants of the proven Actros design in different roof shapes. Click here to read the full story