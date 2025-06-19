Smoltek Hydrogen completes fuel cell electrode test

Smoltek Hydrogen has, on behalf of a global automotive manufacturer, has completed successful tests of its nanostructure fuel cell electrodes.

The recently concluded test series involved customized fuel cell electrode prototypes evaluated in small-scale fuel cell setups. The focus was on assessing both the performance and durability of Smoltek’s proprietary nanostructure electrodes.

The electrodes tested in this project are based on Smoltek’s technology originally developed for PEM electrolyzers, now adapted for use in fuel cells by modifying the structural configuration.

The tests are a result of a prototype order from November 2024, and the customer has expressed satisfaction with the test results. Discussions are ongoing regarding additional prototypes as the next step in the collaboration.

“We are very pleased that the results meet the customer’s expectations. It confirms the relevance of our technology for fuel cell applications and strengthens our belief in its commercial potential,” said Ellinor Ehrnberg, president of Smoltek Hydrogen.

Smoltek Hydrogen has submitted a proposal for continued testing in a larger format and is currently in discussions with the customer on how a potential next phase could be structured. A decision is expected within the coming months.

“While no formal decision yet has been made, we are optimistic about continuing the collaboration to scale up for more extensive prototype orders,” Ehrnberg added.

