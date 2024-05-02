New V-12 engine revealed by Aston Martin

Aston Martin has unveiled a powerful new V12 engine, continuing its legacy of luxury performance vehicles. This latest iteration, which follows 25 years of V12-equipped vehicles, aims to redefine the ultra-luxury paradigm.

With 835PS and 1000Nm of torque, Aston Martin says its engineers have meticulously redesigned every aspect of the engine, from the cylinder block to the fuel injectors, to improve combustion and enhance overall performance.

Key features of the new engine include a reinforced cylinder block, redesigned cylinder heads with reprofiled camshafts, and upgraded intake and exhaust ports. These enhancements, combined with new turbochargers for improved throttle response, aim to deliver increased power and responsiveness.

Aston Martin‘s chief technical officer, Roberto Fedeli said: “The V12 engine has long been a symbol of power and prestige, but it is also a statement of engineering passion and technical prowess.”

The V12 engine will be handcrafted and available exclusively in Aston Martin’s most prestigious models, produced in limited numbers each year.

It will debut in a flagship model later in 2024 and further technical details will be revealed closer to its launch date.