Aston Martin to harness Lucid powertrains for future EVs

Aston Martin is to accelerate its development of pure EVs following an announcement that it has reached a supply agreement with Lucid Group to use the latter’s electrified powertrains. Lucid’s motors, control electronics and batteries will be deployed in Aston Martin’s in-house electric architecture that is currently under development.

Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, said. “The supply agreement with Lucid is a game-changer for the future EV-led growth of Aston Martin. Based on our strategy and requirements, we selected Lucid, gaining access to the industry’s highest performance and most innovative technologies for our future BEV products.

“We will not only leverage the significant investments Lucid has made to develop its world-class technologies but will also further enhance and differentiate the drive experience through the work Roberto Fedeli and his teams are already developing, aligned with our ultra-luxury, high-performance strategy.

“Along with Mercedes-Benz, we now have two world-class suppliers to support the internal development and investments we are making to deliver our electrification strategy. With the recently announced long-term partnership with Geely, we will also gain the opportunity to access their range of technologies and components, as well as their deep expertise in the key strategic market of China.”

An all-new bespoke EV platform, developed by Aston Martin, will form the basis of the company’s entire future electrified model range, from hypercars to sports cars, GTs and SUVs, the first of which is targeted for launch in 2025. Before then, Aston Martin hopes to deliver its first plug-in hybrid – the mid-engined supercar, Valhalla – in 2024. By 2026, all new Aston Martin model lines will feature an electrified powertrain option, with the long-term objective for its core range to be fully electrified by 2030.

Concurrent with the Lucid announcement it was confirmed that Mercedes-Benz will continue to give Aston Martin access to a range of powertrain and electric/electronic architectures for current and future Aston Martin vehicles, including internal combustion engine, hybrid and electric vehicles.

Roberto Fedeli, CTO of Aston Martin, remarked, “The proposed agreement with Lucid forms a significant pillar of our electrification strategy, providing Aston Martin with access to the industry’s leading powertrain and battery systems technology. Combined with our internal development, this will allow us to create a single bespoke BEV platform suitable for all future Aston Martin products, all the way from hypercars to sports cars and SUVs.

“In addition, we will continue to expand our in-house powertrain capabilities, allowing us to provide the thrilling performance and intense driving experience we know that our customers love and expect from Aston Martin.”