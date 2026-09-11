Hino selects ZF Traxon 2 transmission with Intarder for S’elega coach in Japan

ZF’s latest-generation Traxon 2 automated manual transmission (AMT), combined with the integrated Intarder, is now available on Hino’s latest S’elega premium coach in Japan. ZF is also supplying braking and suspension technologies, as well as components that support advanced driver assistance systems.

Introduced in 2026, the S’elega is the latest generation of Hino’s premium touring coach. ZF’s Traxon 2 Coach solution has been designed to support smooth and efficient vehicle operation while contributing to driving comfort and safety in long-distance passenger transportation. This is the the Hino application of the system.

“We are delighted to launch the new generation of the Hino S’elega, offering our customers smooth shifting, quiet operation, improved fuel efficiency and enhanced safety,” said Kenji Mukouzato, head of product promotion at HINO Motors. “The implementation of ZF’s Traxon 2 with Intarder makes an important contribution to these benefits.”

Transmission technology for a new generation of mobility

Traxon is one of ZF’s AMT platforms for commercial vehicle applications. Traxon 2 is the latest generation of the AMT family, developed for heavy-duty trucks and coaches.

The 12-speed AMT features an in-house developed ECU and shift actuators that enable optimized gear selection and precise shifting performance. The resulting smoother acceleration contributes to a premium ride experience for drivers and passengers.

Equipped with a next-generation microprocessor and an integrated security module, Traxon 2 combines increased computing power with enhanced cybersecurity capabilities. A comprehensive software package and brake interaction functions further support transmission performance and efficiency. Depending on the application and operating conditions, ZF estimates that Traxon 2 can reduce fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by up to 1.7% compared with the former Traxon generation.

For coach applications, Traxon 2 can be combined with ZF’s Intarder, a hydrodynamic retarder integrated into the transmission. Designed for applications with limited installation space, it provides auxiliary braking independent of engine speed and can support controlled deceleration on long downhill sections and during highway operation. ZF says the Intarder can reduce use of the service brakes by up to 90%, which may help extend service intervals, reduce maintenance requirements and lower brake dust emissions.

“We are proud to support a highly respected premium bus manufacturer such as Hino with our latest transmission technology,” said Fabian Schlegel, head of global sales at ZF Commercial Vehicle Solutions. “Traxon 2 with Intarder combines efficient operations, smooth shifting and high reliability to support comfortable and safe long-distance travel, including in demanding topographies. At the same time, it helps fleet operators pursue their operational efficiency and sustainability targets.”

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