Agco Power to present Future Battery Concept for off-road machinery

Agco Power is to unveil what it describes as “a bold vision for the future of agricultural and forestry machinery powertrain solutions” that combines cutting-edge diesel technology with pioneering low-carbon innovations designed to meet the evolving needs of farmers worldwide.

Its vision includes the latest addition to the Core diesel engine family, the 8‑liter, 252kW Core80; the Agco Power CO₂ Calculator concept; cost-effective remanufactured engines that extend machine lifespans while reducing environmental impact; and a 150kWh in‑house-developed Future Battery Concept.

“We believe the future of agricultural energy lies in a smart combination of fuels and technologies. There is no single solution – rather, a wider spectrum of power sources is needed. That’s why we are committed to exploring a wide range of innovations, investing significantly in R&D and our Clean Energy Lab, and promoting collaboration across the industry,” said Juha Tervala, vice president and managing director of Agco Power.

Battery concept

Agco Power’s Future Battery Concept is its latest product development project. It is based on NMC cell chemistry and offers 150kWh of capacity.

The company says it is tracking advances in battery cell technology and evaluating multiple chemistries, including solid‑state batteries. Hydrogen is also being investigated for energy storage. However, according to director of product development Kari Aaltonen, battery technology currently appears promising for agricultural applications due to the significant energy losses in hydrogen production and in the conversion of energy to electricity via fuel cells.

“Today, the best way for a farmer to achieve emission‑free operation is with a battery‑electric driveline,” said Aaltonen. “Most regular farm work can, in the future, be completed with a tractor equipped with this battery. The challenge will be very long working days, but high‑power DC charging will enable operators to resume work in around 40 minutes.”

Aaltonen estimates that powertrains based on the concept battery could reach production in 5-7 years. The Future Battery Concept is due to make its premiere next month.

Powering the Fendt 800 Vario Gen5

The latest member of Agco’s modern Core diesel engine family, the 8‑liter Core80, powers the Fendt 800 Vario Gen5, and delivers even more torque (1680Nm) and power (252kW) than other members in the Core family.

“The combination of power and low fuel consumption makes it possible for farmers to work economically while protecting the environment,” said Roland Schmidt, vice president, Fendt Marketing.

CO2 Calculator concept with Valtra

In collaboration with Valtra, Agco Power has developed the CO₂ Calculator concept – a solution that detects the type of fuel used and calculates the operational carbon footprint of agricultural machinery. It combines an engine-mounted fuel sensor with a cloud-based software solution that calculates accurate CO₂ emissions in real time. The visualized and stored data enables farmers to present verified figures to customers and supply chain partners.

“Reliable data on the operational carbon footprint is a major competitive advantage for farmers. It enables more informed decisions and allows them to track, visualize and verify their environmental impact,” commented Jarno Ratia, director of product management of Agco Power.

Agco’s technology solutions will be on display at Agritechnica 2025 in Hanover, Germany, in November.

