Latest Porsche 911 enters series production with hybrid drive system.

Following an extensive development and testing program, the new Porsche 911 is ready for series production. This latest model features a performance-focused hybrid system.

“For the first time in our icon’s 61-year history, we are installing a hybrid drive system in a road-going 911,” said Frank Moser, vice president of Porsche‘s 911 and 718 model lines. “This innovative performance hybrid makes the 911 even more dynamic.”

During performance testing, Porsche brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister completed a lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit in 7:16.934 minutes, which Porsche says is 8.7 seconds faster than the corresponding version of the predecessor model.

The test car was equipped with standard road tires, plus the aero kit with a fixed rear wing that has been available as an option previously, providing increased downforce at high speeds.

Moser added, “We left nothing to chance during development and tested the new 911 under all sorts of conditions all over the world, from the freezing cold to scorching heat, as was the case during the final stages of testing in Dubai.

“Whether at a high drivetrain load in the demanding conditions of mountain passes or in the stop-and-go traffic of an urban environment, the new 911 has mastered even the most difficult challenges with aplomb. All in all, our engineers and test drivers clocked up more than 3.1 million miles [4.9 million kilometers] of development driving.”

The latest 911 model will digitally premiere on May 28 in Porsche Newsroom and on the Porsche channels on YouTube and LinkedIn.