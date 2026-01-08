KGM launches hybrid powertrain with silent drive and real-world performance

KGM Motors UK, formerly SsangYong, has launched its next-generation dual-tech hybrid powertrain in the Torres Hybrid and Actyon Hybrid. The series-parallel hybrid system is designed to offer an electric-like driving experience while maintaining good range, durability and towing capability. KGM says this launch supports its strategy to expand its electrified line-up for UK customers.

Developed in collaboration with BYD, the dual-tech hybrid system combines a 1.5-liter turbo gasoline engine with an e-DHT hybrid transmission and in-series dual motors. By controlling the contribution of each component, the system provides strong performance while maximizing real-world efficiency across diverse driving conditions.

The newly designed gasoline engine employs Miller-cycle operation to improve thermal efficiency, along with a variable-geometry turbocharger to deliver responsive performance across the rev range. Fuel injection pressure has been raised from 250 bar to 350 bar, improving combustion efficiency to deliver more power and lower emissions. Advanced cylinder-block coatings have = been applied to boost durability, helping the engine to cope with the frequent start-stop cycles and changing loads typical of hybrid driving.

In this configuration, the engine delivers 149.6PS and 220Nm of torque and frequently operates primarily as a high-efficiency generator, supplying electrical energy to the dual motors and battery rather than always driving the wheels directly.

The dual-tech hybrid system is built around Korea’s first P1 + P3 dual-motor architecture, derived from BYD’s proven plug-in hybrid technology and adapted by KGM as a full hybrid for Torres Hybrid and Actyon Hybrid. A large-capacity 130kW P3 drive motor has been mounted close to the driveshaft so that it can respond instantly to throttle inputs, reportedly providing strong acceleration and confident overtaking. The motor delivers up to 177ps and 300Nm of torque, which the company says gives both hybrid SUVs the effortless, linear response drivers expect from an electrified powertrain.

The e-DHT is an electrified dual hybrid transmission developed specifically for this application. It supports electric-only electric vehicle (EV) driving; series hybrid operation, where the engine works primarily as a generator; and parallel hybrid and engine drive modes, where the engine and motors combine or hand over depending on speed and load. The system achieves optimal power distribution by simultaneously carrying out charging and electric driving with the dual motors, enabling it to recover more energy and redeploy it more intelligently in everyday use.

According to KGM, the system automatically switches between nine modes, including EV and HEV, to deliver smooth, efficient performance across city, freeway and hilly driving without driver intervention. To help drivers understand what the system is doing, an energy flow diagram is displayed in the instrument cluster.

All-electric driving is possible up to 100km/h. On faster roads and freeways, the high-output drive motor and gasoline engine work together to provide robust acceleration and efficient high-speed cruising. The powertrain also incorporates an adjustable regenerative braking system with three selectable levels of deceleration.

Both the Torres Hybrid and Actyon Hybrid use sound-absorbing and insulating materials throughout the cabin and structure to reduce engine and acceleration noise when not in EV mode. Additionally, frequency dampers on the shock absorbers enhance body control over uneven surfaces, contributing to a stable and comfortable ride across a variety of speeds and road conditions.

Kevin Griffin, managing director of KGM Motors UK, said, “The new dual-tech hybrid powertrain in Torres Hybrid and Actyon Hybrid shows exactly where KGM is heading in the UK. It gives our customers the smooth, near-silent feel they associate with electric vehicles, but with the range, robustness and everyday usability they expect from a KGM. This technology is the foundation for our next generation of powertrains, as we bring more practical, real-world electrified options to the market.”

