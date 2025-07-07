Sponsored: XL O-Rings for e-powertrains

*Sponsored content

Hutchinson Precision Sealing Systems, a high-performance sealing solutions company and specialist in the design and manufacture of O-Rings and bonded seals, has developed a new version of its XL O-Rings specially adapted for powertrain applications in electric and hybrid vehicles.

This new version of the XL O-Rings was developed to accommodate the larger dimensions of e-motors, with diameters ranging from 130mm to 250mm and cross sections from 3mm to 6mm.

The solution has been made using materials that offer high resistance to chemicals and are compatible with dielectric fluids and cooling fluids, often in EPDM or AEM. Hutchinson states that its laboratory and technical teams are continually expanding the product range to ensure compatibility with the latest technical fluids used in motor and mechanical system cooling.

The size of the seals requires specific care during assembly. This can be addressed by using self-lubricating compounds and technical surface treatments, enabling OEMs and equipment suppliers to achieve productivity gains.

Hutchinson meets mechanical cleanliness requirements, complying with international standards such as, ISO16232-2018, ISO 14644-1:2015 and VDA19.1:03-2015. The cleanliness procedures limit the maximum concentration of particles and the maximum size of particles and ensure a high level of quality control.

Safe sealing is guaranteed in accordance with the international quality standard ISO 3601. All Hutchinson O-Rings and bonded seals production sites are ISO 9001 and IATF 16949 certified, reflecting a commitment to quality and continuous improvement. Full control of the manufacturing process, from formulation to delivery and the ability to design and develop optimal sealing solutions, has earned Hutchinson approvals from major manufacturers in Europe, NAFTA and Asia.

In addition to XL O-Rings, Hutchinson Precision Sealing Systems has developed a range of sealing solutions for e-powertrain propulsion systems. These include high-speed rotary shaft seals, plate seals, grounding rings, oil spray rings, inverter casing seals and solutions for thermal management and battery pack.