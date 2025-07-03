Gleason Corporation acquires Intra Group

Gleason Corporation, a gear technology company, has acquired 100% of the shares of the Intra Group of Companies, which is headquartered in Westland, Michigan. Intra offers a broad range of custom measurement technology, including single-flank gear testing equipment, and is a supplier of high-precision gears and components to many of the world’s leading aerospace and defence companies.

The acquisition includes the entities of Intra Corporation and Intra Technical Services in Westland, Michigan; Intra Limited in Hitchin, UK; Intra Aerospace LLC in Rancho Cucamonga, California; as well as its affiliated sales and service companies.

John J Perrotti, Gleason chairman and chief executive officer, commented, “Intra’s established range of metrology solutions for propulsion systems including for NVH analysis complements Gleason’s existing gear metrology products and will bring exciting opportunities for future joint developments and further market expansion. In addition, we see opportunities across many other aspects of our respective businesses ranging from precision machining, workholding, automation and more.”

Perrotti added, “This strategic addition to our portfolio fits nicely with our mission of Total Gear Solutions and the design-manufacture-measure ecosystem fundamental to that mission, while at the same time expanding our presence in market segments which promise future growth.”

John Battista Jr., chief executive officer of Intra Group, said, “We have been a family business for 48 years and we see Gleason in terms of its similar culture and values along with its well-known global brand and range of technology to be the ideal successor to take the Intra Group to the next level of performance.”

John Battista III, president of the Intra Group, added, “I am excited to join the Gleason leadership team and work collaboratively to realize the full potential of our combined companies for the benefit of our customers, employees and other partners. We will continue forward with the same operating organization and are diligently working together to achieve a seamless integration. Any changes regarding company names, banking and other administrative details will be provided in separate communications to those respective partners.”

