Stellantis discontinues hydrogen fuel cell technology development program

Stellantis has announced its decision to discontinue its hydrogen fuel cell technology development program. The auto maker has stated that it does not anticipate the widespread adoption of hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicles before the end of the decade, due to the limited availability of hydrogen refueling infrastructure, high capital requirements and the need for stronger consumer purchasing incentives.

As a result, Stellantis will no longer launch its new range of hydrogen-powered Pro One vehicles this year. Serial production was scheduled to start this summer in Hordain, France, for medium-size vans and in Gliwice, Poland for large vans.

“In a context where the company is mobilizing to respond to demanding CO2 regulations in Europe, Stellantis has decided to discontinue its hydrogen fuel cell technology development program,” explained Jean-Philippe Imparato, chief operating officer – enlarged Europe.

“The hydrogen market remains a niche segment, with no prospects of mid-term economic sustainability. We must make clear and responsible choices to ensure our competitiveness and meet the expectations of our customers with our electric and hybrid passenger and light commercial vehicles offensive.”

Stellantis has stated that the decision will not affect staffing at production sites, and R&D activities related to hydrogen technology will be redirected to other projects.

In related news, Kistler recently launched the 4012A absolute pressure sensor for hydrogen pressure measurements, designed to deliver reliable measurements to optimize hydrogen-fueled combustion engines and for pressure monitoring in fuel cells. Read the full story here