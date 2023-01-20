Nikola announces hydrogen fuel cell truck mobile fueler

Zero-emission transportation manufacturer Nikola has developed a heavy-duty, 700bar (10,000PSI) hydrogen mobile fueler capable of direct fueling hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

Nikola’s mobile fueler program consists of its proprietary mobile fuelers and several third party mobile fuelers, which will offer Nikola customers a range of flexible fueling solutions.

The company’s first mobile fueler has completed commissioning and testing and has already been released for market operation. During Q1, 2023, Nikola will commission additional hydrogen mobile fuelers.

“Nikola has spent the greater part of two years developing a flexible mobile fueling solution which cools and compresses hydrogen to rapidly fill 700bar FCEV heavy-duty trucks,” explained Michael Lohscheller, president and CEO, Nikola. “Coupled with Nikola’s hydrogen tube trailer, with a capacity of 960kg, Nikola’s mobile fueler can refuel customer trucks back-to-back. This will deliver flexible hydrogen fueling solutions for our customers starting in 2023 and will complement Nikola’s permanent hydrogen fueling stations which are being developed.”

“Nikola’s mobile fueler program will be an integral part of Nikola’s flexible customer service in its early years by delivering hydrogen to its FCEV customers at locations which meet their needs,” said Carey Mendes, president of energy, Nikola. “Along with Nikola’s portfolio of hydrogen supply and permanent heavy-duty stations, these flexible mobile fuelers will ensure that our customers have complete coverage for their fueling needs.”