Liquid hydrogen prototype marks next milestone in Toyota's hydrogen development journey.

Toyota Racing will conduct the first public demonstration drives of its liquid-hydrogen-fueled TR LH2 Racing Prototype at the Circuit de la Sarthe, the venue for the 94th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The TR LH2 Racing Prototype is based on the same chassis as the TR010 Hybrid Hypercar, which will compete in the Le Mans 24 Hours on June 13 and 14. The prototype is designed to support the development of hydrogen technology in motorsport, contribute to Toyota’s ongoing hydrogen research and infrastructure efforts and help foster partnerships aimed at expanding hydrogen applications through motorsport.

Toyota has taken on the challenge of hydrogen engine development in motorsports, initially through Rookie Racing’s participation in the Japanese Super Taikyu series with the ORC Rookie GR Corolla H2 Concept. From 2021, this vehicle used gaseous hydrogen before the introduction of a liquid hydrogen-powered car in 2023.

The potential of hydrogen engines in rallying was initially showcased in 2022 when the GR Yaris H2 completed demonstration runs at Ypres Rally, a round of the FIA World Rally Championship. Further development was highlighted when the GR Yaris Rally2 H2 Concept conducted demonstrations at the 2025 Rally Finland and this year’s Monte Carlo Rally.

In 2023, the ORC Rookie GR Corolla H2 Concept completed a demonstration lap of the Circuit de la Sarthe, and a hydrogen engine concept car, the GR H2 Racing Concept, was presented to preview a potential future hydrogen category at Le Mans. Since then, development of the technology has intensified, reaching a further milestone with the unveiling of the liquid-hydrogen-powered GR LH2 Racing Concept last year at Le Mans. A year later, the next step in the company’s hydrogen journey is the first public demonstration of the TR LH2 Racing Prototype.

The TR LH2 Racing Prototype will be displayed in the Hydrogen Village before its demonstration laps.

In related news, Maserati Nettuno engine transformed into 480kW hydrogen race unit