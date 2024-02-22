Toyota Alabama starts production on i-Force engine line

Production has started on Toyota Alabama’s i-Force 2.4-liter turbo engine line for the new Tacoma.

The introduction of the turbo engine line represents the sixth expansion at the plant and brings Toyota Alabama’s total investment to US$1.5bn.

This investment builds upon the plant’s production in 2023, where it assembled over 777,000 engines for various Toyota vehicles manufactured North America.

Currently, the plant produces four-cylinder and six-cylinder engines for Toyota models such as the Tundra, Sequoia, Corolla, Corolla Cross, Tacoma, Highlander, Sienna and RAV4.

“The completion of the i-Force 2.4-liter turbo engine line marks a significant milestone for Toyota Alabama and further supports job stability for our 2,000 employees,” said Jason Puckett, president of Toyota Alabama.

“Now, with Tacoma offering a hybrid option, every line at our plant includes engines for hybrid vehicles. It’s our team and their skills that have paved the way for this plant to play a critical role in Toyota’s electrified future.”