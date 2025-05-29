GM to invest US$888m in Tonawanda Propulsion plant

General Motors (GM) has announced plans to invest US$888m in its Tonawanda Propulsion plant to support the production of the sixth generation of its V8 engines used in full-size trucks and SUVs. This next generation of engines is expected to deliver stronger performance than current engines, improving fuel economy and reducing emissions.

The investment includes new machinery, equipment and tools, as well as facility renovations. Combustion and thermal management innovations are a key factor in the improvements to the next-gen engines.

This is the largest single investment that the company has made in an engine plant and makes Tonawanda the second GM propulsion plant to produce this new generation of engines. “Our significant investments in GM’s Tonawanda Propulsion plant show our commitment to strengthening American manufacturing and supporting jobs in the US,” said Mary Barra, GM’s chair and CEO. “GM’s Buffalo plant has been in operation for 87 years and is continuing to innovate the engines we build there to make them more fuel efficient and higher performing, which will help us deliver world-class trucks and SUVs to our customers for years to come.”

“This investment marks an exciting new chapter for our plant,” added Tara Wasik, plant director at Tonawanda. “For generations, our team has demonstrated its commitment to manufacturing excellence. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue supporting the Western New York community, and steadfast in our mission to deliver world-class propulsion systems to our customers.”

Tonawanda Propulsion has said it will continue to produce the fifth generation of GM’s V8 engine while the plant prepares for the start of production on the next generation in 2027.