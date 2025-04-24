Toyota invests US$88m in hybrid transaxle assembly line at West Virginia plant

Toyota North America, Inc. has announced the investment of a further US$88m in its West Virginia plant to assemble the next generation of hybrid transaxles. This brings the total investment in this plant to more than US$2.8bn.

Production is set to begin in the second half of 2026, with plans to incorporate the drivetrain component into future Toyota and Lexus models.

The hybrid transaxle is a crucial component in electrified vehicles that transfers power seamlessly between the engine, electric motor and wheels.

Since 2018, Toyota has invested US$25bn in American manufacturing and another US$28.5bn to support its growing network of domestic suppliers.

“This investment is another example of Toyota’s ‘build where we sell’ philosophy and further proof of the company’s confidence in our team members,” said David Rosier, president of Toyota West Virginia.

“Their willingness to embrace innovation and champion bold ideas continues to drive us forward, and we’re proud to play a pivotal role in providing customers with a variety of drivetrain options.”

