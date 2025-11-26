GAC begins local EV production at Magna’s European plant

GAC and Magna have announced a vehicle assembly program to accelerate electric mobility and expand localized EV production in Europe. Serial production of GAC’s electric Aion V SUV is now underway at Magna’s facility in Graz, Austria.

“Europe is a vital market in GAC’s global development,” said Wei Haigang, the president of GAC International. “Partnering with Magna enables us to bring locally assembled electric vehicles to European customers, that reflect GAC’s values of smart technology, sustainability and craftsmanship.”

Roland Prettner, the president of Magna Complete Vehicles, added, “This collaboration reflects the trust auto makers place in Magna’s expertise. Our Graz facility provides flexibility and capacity, allowing OEMs like GAC to localize production efficiently and confidently.”

The Aion V, which earned a five-star Euro NCAP rating, debuted in Finland, Poland and Portugal. GAC plans to expand into additional European markets through new partnerships, service networks and sales channels.

