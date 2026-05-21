Jaguar reveals Type 01 electric four-door GT

Ahead of the Monaco E‑Prix on May 16 and 17, 2026, Jaguar’s Type 01 prototype, an electric four-door GT, lapped the circuit, signaling the car maker’s move to an electric era.

Type 01 development has been directly inspired by technology used by the company’s Formula E team – Jaguar TCS Racing – integrating technology proven on track by the World Championship-winning all‑electric team.

The prototype’s responses have been fine‑tuned using lessons learned from Jaguar TCS Racing’s all‑wheel-drive control software and fast‑switching silicon-carbide‑powered inverters.

Regenerative braking, range and fast‑charging capability have also reportedly been enhanced using technology developed on track.

“To achieve our vision for Type 01, we not only harnessed our Formula E know‑how but also embedded the competition mindset of Jaguar TCS Racing in our engineering teams. This helped us develop innovative solutions for our luxury four‑door GT that drives like no other electric car,” said Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover.

The Type name has been associated with Jaguar since the Le Mans-winning C-Type in 1951. It represents a combination of performance and driver engagement alongside refinement, as seen in models such as the E-Type and F-Type. In Jaguar Type 01, the 0 represents electric propulsion and zero tailpipe emissions, while the 1 signifies its position as the first Jaguar of a new era. The vehicle was designed, developed and built in the UK.

Jaguar’s four‑door GT will be revealed later this year.

In related news, FIA and Formula E debut Gen4 car with major gains in performance, speed and sustainability