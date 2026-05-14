Volvo Trucks expands future mobility strategy with multifuel combustion engine platforms.

Two 13-liter engines compatible with renewable diesel and gas fuel, including future hydrogen applications, have been introduced to the market. Both are based on Volvo Trucks‘ latest in-house-developed engine platform.

The combustion engine remains an important part of the company’s driveline strategy, and Volvo says its new engine range is designed to deliver increased power, improved fuel efficiency, lower emissions and noise levels, and enhanced driveability. The engine platform is ready for alternative fuels such as biodiesel/B100, HVO, biogas/bio-LNG and green hydrogen.

The D13 engine will offer 380-560hp of power and 1,800-2,900Nm of torque. It can reportedly deliver up to 4% lower fuel consumption than the D13 eSCR engine it replaces. This is based on simulations of a 500hp Volvo FH 42 T with a GCW of 35 metric tons.

The second 13-liter engine, the G13, offers 420-500hp and 2,400-2,800Nm of torque.

“Not only are these all-new engines our most fuel-efficient powertrains ever, but they will also take our combustion engine into the future,” said Jan Hjelmgren, head of product management at Volvo Trucks. “The flexibility and readiness for all existing diesel and gas fuels – but also future hydrogen applications – mean that we can offer efficient trucks with the possibility of net zero emissions to all our customers globally.”

According to Volvo, the new platform comes with refined engine brake functionality for increased driveability, along with new cylinder and turbo designs and an updated version of the company’s I-Shift transmission. The diesel and gas versions will both reportedly offer significantly higher levels of torque.

Many variants of the diesel version of the new engine are compatible with Volvo Trucks’ I-Roll with engine stop/start functionality, enabling drivers to save fuel by turning off the engine and rolling downhill.

In related news, Renault introduces LPG bi-fuel Clio that delivers up to 1,450km range