Equipmake’s £5.45m order from Agrale to supply electric drivetrains

Equipmake has received a £5.45m order from Agrale to supply electric drivetrain systems for 50 Agrale buses of varying types.

The order follows Agrale’s initial order for five zero-emission drivetrains in August 2024, which have been successfully delivered. Under the terms of the latest order, Equipmake will deliver electric drivetrain systems to Agrale in batches between now and mid-2026.

Equipmake is supplying Agrale with a fully integrated electric drivetrain system combining an electric motor, inverter, control systems and battery pack, utilizing its own products and technology together with components sourced from third parties.

Ian Foley, CEO of Equipmake, commented, “This expansion of our partnership with Agrale represents a significant step for Equipmake and reflects the company’s move to generate higher margin product and technology sales. Supplying electric drivetrain systems for 50 buses is a major milestone in our joint mission to bring zero-emission mass transit to South America. This growing success story reflects the trust Agrale places in our solutions and our shared commitment to developing a robust sustainable transportation network in the region.”

Edson Ares Sixto Martins, director of Agrale, added, “Agrale is proud to deepen our partnership with Equipmake through this substantial new agreement. Their zero-emission drivetrain technology has proved to be highly reliable and efficient in our operations, and this expanded order underscores the strength of our collaboration in delivering clean, quiet electrified public transit.”

In related news, VI-grade advances e-powertrain validation with MoBeLIV partnership