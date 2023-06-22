Stellantis and Foxconn form JV for auto-specific semiconductors

Stellantis and Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, have announced the creation of SiliconAuto, a 50/50 joint venture dedicated to designing and selling a family of semiconductors to supply the automotive industry, including Stellantis, starting in 2026.

The JV combines Foxconn’s development capabilities and domain expertise in the ICT industry with Stellantis’s understanding of mobility needs around the world. SiliconAuto will provide customers with an auto industry-centric source of semiconductors for the growing number of computer-controlled features and modules, particularly those needed for electric vehicles.

Products from SiliconAuto will support the future semiconductor needs of Stellantis, Foxconn and other customers. This includes STLA Brain, Stellantis’s new electrical/electronic and software architecture with full over-the-air updating capabilities.

“Stellantis will benefit from a robust supply of essential components, which is critical to fueling the rapid, software-defined transformation of our products,” said Stellantis CTO Ned Curic. “Our goal is to build vehicles that seamlessly connect with our customers’ daily lives and deliver class-leading capabilities years after they leave the assembly line. With this joint venture, we can create purpose-built innovations with an efficient partnership.”

SiliconAuto will be headquartered in the Netherlands. The management team includes executives from both founding partners. Stellantis will provide input to SiliconAuto to enable and deliver capabilities needed by future battery-electric vehicles and multi-energy vehicle platforms.

The joint venture is the product of a December 2021 agreement between Stellantis and Foxconn to develop a family of semiconductors for automotive applications. In addition to SiliconAuto, Stellantis and Foxconn formed the Mobile Drive joint venture focused on developing smart cockpits enabled by consumer electronics, human-machine interfaces and services.