Protean Electric unveils two new IWM offerings

Protean Electric, a developer of in-wheel motors (IWM), has unveiled a new set of products based on its Gen 5 ProteanDrive modular architecture. The first offering is the ProteanMotor Pm18-800V which develops 110kW and 1500Nm; and the 800V SiC Twinverter is a 500kW inverter configured as dual 250kw inverters capable of 650Arms phase current and 98.5% peak efficiency.

Both these new products are based on the 400V Pm18 and ProteanInverter. The brand’s Gen5 platform will be showcased at the Cenex Expo 2024 taking place September 4-5 at UTAC Millbrook.

Stephen Lambert, chief technology officer of Protean Electric, said, “Our IWM experience and the adaptability of our Gen5 modular platform allow us to create a compact and lightweight offering, the Pm-18 800V, alongside our industry-leading 800V SiC Twinverter.”