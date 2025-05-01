AKM and SAL integrate current sensor into power module

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation (AKM) and Silicon Austria Labs (SAL) have completed a joint technical verification for integrating a current sensor into a power module to be used in automotive applications such as traction inverters and DC-DC converters.

AKM has been developing the EZ232L, a linear Hall IC for coreless current sensors. AKM says that with its high resolution and accuracy, this technology enhances the efficiency of traction inverters that require operation over a wide current range. The companies used EZ232L to develop a power module that integrates a current sensor to address the limitations of conventional magnetic core-based current sensing. This technology aims to improve energy efficiency, as well as enable compact and lightweight designs for ultra-high current applications using next-generation SiC power devices.

Traction inverters are the core component that powers the motors of electric drive systems in xEVs, serving as the bridge between the battery and electric drivetrain. Specifically, they play a critical role in converting direct current from the battery into alternating current. To ensure smooth and efficient control across varying driving conditions, low or high speed, cruising or accelerating, precise current sensing over a wide dynamic range is essential.

“With this joint technology validation, we have set a new standard for current sensing in power modules, and we are proud to combine AKM’s expertise with SAL’s research capabilities to achieve this innovative result. We expect that the power module integrating coreless current sensor technology will contribute to smaller and lighter xEV traction inverters,” said Toshinori Takatsuka, general manager of AKM’s current sensor business.

“The designed power module offers an all-in-one solution, integrating the latest direct copper bonded power semiconductors along with gate driving circuits and current sensing capabilities. Using a standard PCB and off-the-shelf components, the module provides both flexibility and cost advantages for small-to-medium production volumes,” said Thomas Langbauer, team lead within the power electronics division at SAL.

AKM will present the results of the joint research with SAL at PCIM Europe 2025.