Dodge launches Hellephant A30 426 and Drag Pak 354 crate engines

Dodge’s Direct Connection performance parts line has launched the Hellephant A30 426 and Drag Pak 354 supercharged crate engine blocks. The brand has also introduced a trio of new supercharger kits for the 6.2-liter crate engines.

Both engine blocks will be available in various machined configurations to support custom builds through Callies Performance Products, and can be ordered through DCPerformance.com. The two engine blocks also feature all-new construction for improved strength, oiling and water jacket design.

The Hellephant A30 HEMI debuts at a suggested retail price of $8,815, with the Drag Pak 354 block available for $10,570. “Dodge is celebrating 50 years of Direct Connection by growing our performance parts offerings for enthusiasts seeking more horsepower on the strip or on the street,” said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO, Stellantis. Direct Connection was first launched in 1974 before being reborn in 2022 as Dodge’s official source for high-performance parts straight from the factory.

The new trio of superchargers includes the 3.0L E85 supercharger kit, 2.4L supercharger replacement snout kit, and the 2.7L supercharger replacement snout kit. The 3.0L is derived from the 1,025hp 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, and is touted as the perfect upgrade to the Redeye 6.2L supercharged HEMI crate engine.

Meanwhile, the 2.4L supercharger is from the 717hp Hellcrate 6.2L supercharged crate HEMI and the 2.7L is derived from the 807hp Hellcrate Redeye 6.2L supercharged crate HEMI engine.