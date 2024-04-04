Latest Mercedes G-Class brings enhanced off-road capabilities

The all-new Mercedes-Benz G-Class features a ladder-frame construction, three mechanical differential locks, low-range off-road reduction, a rigid rear axle and independent front suspension.

Enhanced off-road capabilities are complemented by digital innovations like the redesigned off-road control unit, the new Offroad Cockpit and the ‘transparent bonnet’.

Mercedes-Benz says that electrification brings improved responsiveness off road and enhanced comfort on paved roads, with mild hybrids featuring an integrated starter-generator (ISG) and a 48V onboard electrical system, delivering increased performance and reduced fuel consumption.

Available variants include the Mercedes-Benz G 450 d, G 500 and the Mercedes-AMG G 63, all featuring fully electrified engine options. The G 500 is equipped with a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine and the G 450 d boasts a six-cylinder diesel unit.

Standard features include adaptive adjustable damping, providing more control off road, and a tried-and-tested electromechanical rack-and-pinion steering system. The Eco driving program enhances fuel efficiency while the transfer case with off-road reduction reportedly ensures excellent traction and maneuverability.

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 has a powerful AMG 4.0-liter V8 bi-turbo engine, delivering 430kW (585hp) and 850Nm of torque, with an additional 15kW (20hp) boost and 200Nm of torque from the ISG. Its AMG Active Ride Control suspension with active, hydraulic roll stabilization offers agile driving dynamics and enhanced comfort.

“Our aim was to make the enhanced performance even more tangible – both on and off road,” said Michael Schiebe, chairman of the board of management of Mercedes-AMG and head of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Mercedes-Maybach business units. “One of the ways we have achieved this is through improvements to the V8 engine and our new AMG suspension, which combines agility, driving dynamics and comfort. We are thus catering even more to our customers’ wishes. The new G 63 is more AMG than ever before.”

Additional off-road driving modes, AMG Traction Pro and AMG Active Balance Control, increase the traction and suspension settings. The AMG Ride Control suspension with adaptive adjustable damping aims to ensure driving safety and ride comfort.

According to Mercedes, the AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission provides quick and dynamic gearshifts, offering sporty and comfortable driving characteristics tailored to various driving situations through AMG Dynamic Select.