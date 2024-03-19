Mercedes-AMG’s first electric vehicle platform AMG.EA undergoes winter testing.

In northern Sweden, Mercedes-AMG is testing its first electric vehicle architecture at the company’s proving ground. The AMG.EA (AMG Electric Architecture) platform is undergoing an intense program of scrutiny, designed to push to the individual components and the system as a whole to their limits in the harsh winter conditions there.

It is only the beginning of the demanding and comprehensive test plan drawn up by the OEM for the AMG.EA architecture, which will span multiple proving grounds, continents and climate zones.

The AMG.EA drive concept is based on axial-flux motor technology. Its power unit operates in conjunction with a new high-performance high-voltage battery.

