VW to use Onsemi power box solution for Scalable System Platform

Semiconductor supplier Onsemi has signed a multi-year deal with Volkswagen Group to be the primary supplier of a complete power box solution as part of its next-generation traction inverter for VW’s Scalable Systems Platform (SSP). The solution features silicon carbide-based technologies in an integrated module that can scale across all power levels – from high-power to low-power traction inverters, compatible with all vehicle categories.

“By offering a complete power system solution that encompasses the entire power subassembly, we provide Volkswagen Group with a single, simplified modular and scalable platform that maximizes efficiency and performance for their vehicle line-up,” said Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO of Onsemi. “This new approach allows for the customization of power needs and the addition of features for different vehicles without compromising on performance, all while reducing cost.”

Based on its EliteSiC M3e MOSFETs, Onsemi says its power box solution can handle more power in a smaller package which significantly reduces energy losses. The inclusion of three integrated half-bridge modules mounted on a cooling channel further improves system efficiency by ensuring heat is effectively managed from the semiconductor to the coolant encasement. This leads to better performance, improved heat control and increased efficiency. By using this integrated solution, the company notes that Volkswagen Group will be able to easily transition to future EliteSiC-based platforms.

“We are very pleased to have Onsemi as a strategic supplier for the power box of the traction inverter for our first tranche in the SSP platform. Onsemi has convinced us with a deeply verticalized supply chain from the growth of the raw material up to the assembly of the power box,” said Dirk Große-Loheide, member of the Extended Executive Committee Group Procurement, and member of the Board of Management, Volkswagen Brand for Procurement.

Till von Bothmer, head of VW Group procurement for powertrain, added, “On top of the verticalization, Onsemi has furthermore provided a resilient supply concept with regional silicon carbide fabs across Asia, Europe and the US. In addition, Onsemi will continuously provide the latest SiC generation to ensure competitiveness.”

Volkswagen Group will also benefit from Onsemi’s planned investment to expand its silicon carbide manufacturing in the Czech Republic. The investment will establish an end-to-end production facility in Europe for the traction inverter power system.