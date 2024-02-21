Volvo upgrades fully electric and hybrid cars; streamlines model names

Volvo Cars has announced a series of upgrades to its fully electric and hybrid cars, aligning with its commitment to becoming a fully electric car manufacturer by 2030.

The manufacturer is also introducing a Performance software pack for its electric EX40 and EC40 Twin Motor variants, boosting power output by 25kW for quicker acceleration. The software pack includes unique pedal mapping for enhanced accelerator response and a dedicated ‘Performance’ drive mode to use the full 325kW.

The software upgrade will be offered as an optional upgrade pack via the Volvo Cars app when ordering a new car or for purchase and download for previous model year 2024 C40 and fully electric XC40 Recharge cars.

As part of the auto maker’s electrification effort, the model names for fully electric cars have been standardized. The fully electric XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge models will now be known as the EX40 and EC40, respectively, bringing them in line with other fully electric models in the line-up: the EX30, EX90 and EM90.

The Recharge badging will also be removed from plug-in hybrid models, which will now be identified by the T6 or T8 suffix denoting different power output levels. This update is intended to simplify the distinction between fully electric and hybrid models.

There are changes to hybrid models too, with the B5 mild hybrid petrol variants of XC60 and XC90 benefiting from a more efficient engine combustion cycle. Volvo states this will reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption by up to 4% for the XC60 and around 2% for the XC90, based on the WLTP cycle.

“By aligning our trailblazing first electric models with the rest of our electric car portfolio, we simplify choice for consumers as we continue to electrify our line-up and refresh our hybrids,” said Björn Annwall, Volvo’s chief commercial officer and deputy CEO.