Volkswagen launches ID Cross compact electric SUV built on MEB+ platform

Volkswagen has unveiled the ID Cross, an all-electric compact SUV built on the MEB+ platform, the latest iteration of the auto maker’s modular electric drive. The vehicle will be offered with three motor outputs (85kW/114hp, 99kW/133hp and 155kW/208hp) and two battery sizes (37kWh LFP and 52kWh NMC), with a WLTP range of up to 427km. DC fast charging from 10-80% takes roughly 23 minutes for the smaller batter and 24 minutes for the larger one. The car uses VW’s new Innovision infotainment system.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, head of the Brand Group Core and member of the group board of management, said, “The ID Cross brings together technological expertise, clean design, impressive, intricate solutions and genuine all-rounder qualities – all for excellent value for money. These are ideal conditions for a new success story from Volkswagen.”

The ID Cross measures 4,153mm long, 1,581mm tall and 1,794mm wide, with a 2,601mm wheelbase. The MEB+ platform gives it more interior and cargo space than the combustion-engine T-Cross, offering 475 liters of trunk space, 20 liters more than the T-Cross, including additional storage under the variable boot floor. The car also has a 25-liter front storage compartment.

The ID Cross places the Digital Cockpit Pro, a 26cm/10.25in driver display, and the 32.8cm infotainment touchscreen along a single horizontal line. Pressing the view button on the steering wheel activates a retro display mode styled after the Golf Mk1, showing a classic-style speedometer and a right-hand gauge that displays energy output/consumption rather than engine RPM, styled as a powermeter. Modern functions like dynamic road sign display are integrated into this retro layout as well.

The vehicle includes driver-assist systems as standard, with next-generation Travel Assist available as an option. Because the optional system uses online data, VW has renamed it Connected Travel Assist. It’s able to detect red traffic lights and can automatically bring the car to a stop, within the system’s limits. The car also offers One Pedal Driving, which decelerates the vehicle using only the accelerator pedal. Smart parking aids that make maneuvering even easier are also available.

Particular attention was paid to ride comfort and driving stability when developing the ID Cross. The suspension specially tuned for the electric front-wheel drive combines precise and safe handling with high long-distance comfort, said VW, and the high-quality dampers, comfort-optimized suspension components and numerous measures to reduce noise and vibrations ensure a “pleasantly quiet driving experience”. In addition, there is direct steering response and a finely tuned brake system that impresses with a natural pedal feel.

The ID Cross is offered in Germany in three trim levels. The base Trend trim includes standard 90kW DC fast charging. The Life trim adds 18in alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, a rear-view camera and a junction assistant. The top Style trim adds IQ.Light LED matrix headlamps with an illuminated light strip, 3D LED rear lights, illuminated VW logos, heated seats and steering wheel, personalized interior trim and keyless start/locking.

The ID Cross offers optional features not available on the T-Cross or, Volkswagen said, on several competitors in the segment. These include a 425W Harman Kardon sound system with 10 speakers and a subwoofer, and a pneumatic massage function for the electrically adjustable 12-way front seats, with three selectable massage programs. A 74 x 90cm panoramic roof can also be integrated, which extends into the rear of the cabin, with an electric sunshade for dimming.

Related news, Toyota Gazoo Racing to enter hydrogen fuel cell Hilux in 2027 Dakar Rally