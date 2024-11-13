Suzuki unveils its first battery electric vehicle – the e Vitara

Suzuki Motor Corporation has revealed its first battery electric vehicle (BEV), the e Vitara. Production will commence at Suzuki Motor Gujarat in India in spring 2025, with sales expected to begin in various countries including Europe around summer 2025.

The powertrain consists of an e-axle that integrates the motor and inverter, along with the lithium iron-phosphate batteries. The car also features AllGrip-e, an electric 4WD system that draws on Suzuki’s expertise in four-wheel drive technology, with two e-axles at the front and rear. The systems includes a Trail mode that enables traction in rough terrain by applying brakes to spinning tires and distributing drive torque to the opposite tire.

The e Vitara is based on the concept model eVX, showcased at the India Auto Expo in January 2023 and at the Japan Mobility Show in October of the same year. Suzuki states that the BEV powertrain delivers a “nimble and sharp driving experience” and that the electric 4WD system AllGrip-e provides off-road capability, with the vehicle featuring a new Heartect-e platfor too.

The e Vitara gets two battery options – 49kWh and 61kWh, the latter is the dual-motor AWD AllGrip-e. The batteries use blade cells from BYD imported from China. The Heartect-e platform was developed in partnership with Toyota, which will also launch its own version in India at a later stage. The new platform is specifically designed for BEVs with a lightweight structure, high-voltage protection, and a spacious interior due to the short overhang.