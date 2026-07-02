Nissan expands Leaf line-up with 52kWh battery model

Following the introduction of a 75kWh version earlier this year, Nissan has announced a new 52kWh battery option for its UK-built, all-electric Leaf.

The new battery option, available on Engage and Advance grades, offers a range of up to 280 miles on a single charge (WLTP) and one of the highest miles-per-kWh ratios of any EV currently on sale in the UK.

Aditya Moorthy, product marketing manager at Nissan Motor GB, said, “We are excited to introduce the new 52kWh battery option on the All-New Nissan Leaf, offering up to 280 miles of range (WLTP). Designed for everyday driving, it combines confident electric performance with the comfort, technology and practicality customers expect from Leaf.”

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