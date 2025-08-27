F1-inspired Concept AMG shatters records and drives around the world in eight days

Mercedes-AMG has demonstrated the performance of the Concept AMG GT XX under long-distance, extreme conditions, breaking a total of 25 long-distance records. The Concept AMG is powered by AMG.EA architecture drivetrain technology, set to enter production next year.

Among the records smashed was a record for the greatest distance covered by an electric vehicle in 24 hours. The technology platform traveled 5,479km (3,404 miles), surpassing the previous sub-4,000km (2,485 miles) record by 1,518km (943 miles) – a 38% increase.

The tests also included AMG’s ‘drive around the world in eight days.’ Drivers maintained a constant speed of 300km/h (186mph), stopping only to recharge at power levels averaging around 850kW. After each charging stop, the vehicle accelerated back to 300km/h (186mph) for eight consecutive days. According to analyses, the 300km/h (186mph) speed offered the optimal balance between track speed and charging stops, delivering the fastest overall time.

The Concept AMG covered the distance of 40,075km (24,901 miles) in exactly 7 days, 13 hours, 24 minutes and 7 seconds – beating the 8 day target by a wide margin. Along the way, the Concept AMG set a number of additional performance records.

Two vehicles participated in the demanding endurance challenge. After more than 7 and a half days of continuous operation, both finished just 25km (15.5 miles) apart. The program required 3,177 laps of the 12.68km (7.88 miles) Nardò circuit, where race drivers completed two‑hour shifts. On average, each vehicle drove more than 5,300km (3,293 miles) per day. Conditions were far from favorable, with daytime ambient temperatures rising up to 95°F (35°C) in the shade, climbing higher under direct sunlight on the exposed track.

“As an F1 driver, I’m used to pushing technology to its absolute limits – the Concept AMG GT XX really impressed me. The axial flux motors respond as immediately and precisely as a Formula 1 drivetrain, but with an endurance that I have only ever experienced with combustion engines. This technology will revolutionize the driving experience – both on the racetrack and on the road,” commented George Russell, Mercedes‑AMG Petronas F1 team driver.

Electric endurance

The drive system, featuring three axial flux motors and the latest high-performance battery, enabled continuous electric power and ultra-fast-charging. This allowed the vehicle to perform consistently under extreme conditions at Nardò, with the battery maintaining optimal temperatures for both high performance and rapid charging.

The axial flux motors, which are significantly more compact, lighter and about three times more power-dense than conventional electric motors, enabled high-performance driving that could be consistently and repeatedly delivered.

Three axial flux motors and a directly cooled battery concept

The concept vehicle produced over 1,000kW (>1,341hp) using three motors in high-performance drive units. Two axial flux motors on the rear axle operated continuously, while a front booster motor activated as needed for extra power or traction.

The high-performance battery is a new development from Affalterbach, inspired by Formula 1. It uses newly developed cylindrical NCMA cells, which offer efficient cooling and an energy density of over 300Wh/kg.

The battery cells were directly cooled by an electrically non-conductive oil, regulating the temperature of over 3,000 cells for even heat dissipation. This supported the battery’s high continuous power. Operating at over 800V reduced the weight with lighter cables and shortened charging times, while thermal management ensured optimal cell temperature for maximum performance under extreme conditions. The AMG charges at over 850kW across much of the charging curve. In five minutes, it can add about 400km of range (WLTP).

“With the Concept AMG GT XX technology program, we are entering a new dimension of performance – this time with fully electric drive. The goal is to redefine the limits of what is technically possible in the age of electric drives. So what could be more fitting than to chase records once again? Our mission: to redefine the very standards of performance with groundbreaking technologies and innovations. The motivation and dedication of the cross-functional team from Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz Mobility and our F1 engine experts at Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains throughout the entire preparation phase were boundless. I am immensely proud of the unprecedented achievement of the entire team in this unique record drive,” said Markus Schäfer, member of the board of management of Mercedes‑Benz Group AG, and chief technology officer, development & purchasing.

