Evice Technologies partners with Twisted Automotive to electrify iconic British 4×4s

Evice Technologies has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Twisted Automotive to supply bespoke EV architecture across Twisted’s flagship vehicle line-up.

Under the agreement, Twisted will gain access to Evice Technologies’ electrification hardware and software, supported by its battery and drivetrain expertise. Delivery of the turnkey package will include prototype engineering, rigorous testing and production supply.

The first feasibility study within Project Overland is scheduled to begin in Q4 2025 and will involve extensive testing and benchmarking of a Twisted Defender study vehicle, which is due to appear at The Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace in Surrey, UK, on September 5-7.

Beyond Project Overland, Evice Technologies and Twisted Automotive will evaluate electrified powertrains for other models, including the Range Rover Classic and T-Bug platforms, leveraging Evice Technologies’ modular technology to accommodate a variety of vehicle types and specifications.

Charles Fawcett, founder and managing director, Twisted Automotive, said, “Twisted, now in its 25th year, has always been heavily focussed on product development, developing the absolute best version of its vehicles. This initial study with the team at Evice will enable Twisted to ensure any future EV offering fits its mantra, ‘The Best, Made Better’.”

Matthew Pearson, chief executive officer, Evice Technologies, added “Charles and the Twisted team are obsessed with perfecting the Land Rover driving experience. This aligns perfectly with our belief that electrification must build upon and complement the original character of the car.

“Following our success with Halcyon, this new partnership with Twisted demonstrates the adaptability of our technology and highlights the global appetite for passion-driven, properly engineered EVs born in Britain. We are incredibly excited to start working with Charles and Twisted, as we grow Evice Technologies into a Tier 1 e-powertrain provider.”

