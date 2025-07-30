Kia EV4 battery system undergoes endurance testing

Kia’s latest all-electric compact model, the EV4, has completed a 10,000km Nürburgring test under near-maximum load and hypercharging conditions and a 110,000km accelerated public road simulation test, after which the fourth-generation vehicle showed “minimal wear and sustained battery efficiency”, the auto maker said.

The battery system combines advanced thermal management with optimized coolant distribution over all cell units. These enhancements ensure the battery operates within safe temperature levels, even under high-stress conditions, extending the battery life and maintaining consistent performance.

“To provide our customers a reliable, everyday EV, we had to validate the EV4’s durability both in real-world and extreme environments,” said Stephan Hoferer, manager durability development at Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center. “With the rigorous testing – from icy roads to racetracks, we’re confident the EV4 will deliver dependable performance well beyond everyday needs.”

On top of its battery performance, the EV4 benefits from regenerative braking. The system improves long-term efficiency by reducing battery strain and recapturing up to 25% of energy during deceleration. Thanks to its robust design and intelligent energy management, the EV4 is guaranteed to retain at least 70% of its battery capacity after 160,000 kilometers driven (or eight years of regular use).

In related news, Protean Electric has become the first company to develop and supply in-wheel motors (IWMs) to a mainstream original equipment manufacturer passenger car program. Read the full story here