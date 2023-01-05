eLeapPower to supply Chery with Integrated Inverter technology

eLeapPower, a Canadian technology company, says that its new Integrated Inverter system will be used by Chery Automobile in China in its line of fully electric commercial vans, starting in 2023.

The company claims that its inverter design addresses key barriers to mass commercialization of electric vehicles, including insufficient range, high cost and lack of robust charging networks. “Our Integrated Inverter eliminates the need for a heavy and expensive onboard charger and leverages the powerful winding and magnetics inherent in the motors of electric vehicles to manage the AC to DC power conversion to the battery,” said Tony Han, eLeapPower’s founder and CTO. “This delivers a quicker charge than traditional systems today, and improved vehicle range for city driving.”

Based around an 800V system that uses readily available 400V components, the inverter also enables charging directly from renewable power sources and DC microgrids, alongside built-in redundancy features and fully integrated, bidirectional charging for both AC and DC.

“eLeapPower’s Integrated Inverter is compatible with nearly every motor, battery, electric vehicle and existing charging infrastructure,” said Russell Pullan, eLeapPower’s CEO. “We’re starting with vans because the integration is simple, and the total cost of ownership is a critical buying decision for fleet owners. Using our Integrated Inverter results in significant savings in cost, weight and space.”