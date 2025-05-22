InfiMotion Technology Launches TL 300 integrated drive system.

InfiMotion Technology has launched its updated TL 300, an ultra-lightweight, highly integrated drive system engineered with magnesium alloy. The TL 300 combines dual motors, dual reducers and a common Power Control Module (PCM) into a single, compact unit.

The TL 300 explained

The dual-motor powertrain system (TL 300) features what is described as an industry-first magnesium-aluminum alloy housing, which yields a 25% reduction in housing mass and a more than 10% decrease in total assembly mass compared to conventional designs.

The system incorporates a patented 360° bidirectional full-oil cooling architecture, ensuring robust thermal management that facilitates sustained high performance, evidenced by consistent sub-5-second 0-100 km/h acceleration times without power derating for over 20 consecutive cycles.

Optimized motor topologies and advanced control algorithms contribute to a peak system efficiency of 89.5%, thereby enhancing overall vehicle energy economy and extending driving range. The system also demonstrates advanced torque vectoring capabilities, enabling complex low-speed maneuvers.

Intelligent hybrid parallel

The unit employs an intelligent hybrid parallel configuration of silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon (Si) power semiconductor devices to optimize the trade-off between efficiency, cost and performance. This architecture enables the dynamic allocation of semiconductor use based on operational demands.

Adjustable magnetic field motor

The adjustable magnetic field motor features integrates auxiliary electric excitation windings. This design combines the flexibility of magnetic field adjustment from electrically excited synchronous motors with the high efficiency characteristics of permanent magnet motors. It is said to reduce no-load drag losses and decrease such losses by 1.5% compared to traditional permanent magnet synchronous motors under peak power conditions.

Extended control module (XCM)

The company has also launched an Extended Control Module (XCM) product based on the needs of OEM, which can be compatible with multiple hybrid DHT products. This product enables the integration of BOOST circuits, platformed structural components and core electronic components. It also shares PCM+ODP housing as well as integrates the OD module with the main controller casing and merges VCU and TMS functions.

W-pin EM

The company says it has improved motor efficiency and optimized axial space, by eliminating end weld points and reducing end height. The stator closed slot design suppresses torque ripple, improving NVH performance. Most notably, this technology can be equipped with InfiMotion all-domain ultra-hybrid cross oil cooling system, which cools the winding ends without an oil ring, addressing the issue of motor temperature rise.