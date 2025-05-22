Lexus ES debuts with a multipathway powertrain strategy.

The Lexus ES has debuted with a multipathway powertrain strategy, offering a choice of full hybrid powertrains and the first battery-electric ES models, with front- and all-wheel-drive options.

The electrification program brings battery-electric technology to Lexus’s premium sedan for the first time.

Hybrid powertrains

The ES 300h features a redesigned self-charging hybrid system with a 2.5-liter in-line four-cylinder engine, producing maximum power of 201 DIN hp/148kW. Front- and all-wheel-drive versions are available. This powertrain will be available in Western European markets.

In the East, the hybrid offer available will be the ES 350h. This also uses a 2.5-liter gasoline engine, but with a maximum output of 247 DIN hp/182kW. Again, front- and all-wheel-drive models will be introduced.

The hybrid battery has also been upgraded for higher output.

The system uses a bespoke control logic to deliver a combination of strong acceleration and fuel efficiency. As an additional benefit, the power unit’s increased rigidity is said to help suppress vibrations, contributing to a quieter and more refined cabin atmosphere.

Battery-electric ES 350e and 500e

Two battery-electric ES versions will be available: the ES 350e front-wheel-drive model delivering an output of 224 DIN hp/165kW, and the all-wheel-drive ES 500e with an output of 343 DIN hp/252kW. Both feature the new Lexus Global Architecture K platform, which includes new e-axles that integrate the power control unit and transaxle. The design is lightweight, with compact packaging that helps optimize cabin and load space. The high-capacity battery is situated beneath the floor, lowering the car’s center of gravity.

Data on cruising range and charging times is still to be finalized, but Lexus has said it anticipates a range up to 530km (WLTP standard) and a charging time of about 30 minutes for fast charging up to 80%.

The ES 350e’s lithium-ion battery has a 77kWh capacity. This is expected to support acceleration from rest to 100km/h in 8.2 seconds.

The all-wheel-drive ES 500e features a 75kWh battery unit, enabling 0-100km/h in 5.7 sec.

The ES 500e is equipped with Lexus’s Direct4 intelligent electric all-wheel-drive system, which provides continuous adjustment of drive torque distribution to all four wheels, according to driver inputs and the road conditions. This can vary from 100:0 to 0:100, based on data from sensors monitoring acceleration, wheel speed and steering angle. It reportedly delivers handling stability and an engaging driving experience.

Chassis and handling

To help achieve comfort, confidence and control for the driver at all times, the ES benefits from insights from its driving refinement program, including increasing the rigidity of the car’s front end, floor and rear. These extensive reinforcements aim to minimize vibration and contribute to sharp, intuitive steering, smooth acceleration and braking response.

The front suspension is a MacPherson strut arrangement; at the rear, a multilink system has been used for the first time in an ES, with the aim of enhancing the transmission of power to the road and smooth vehicle posture control.