EXPO INTERVIEW: Enrico Neumann, product manager at IAV

At Automotive Testing Expo Europe 2025, IAV showcased its mobile high-voltage testing platform designed to simplify and speed up testing for autonomous systems and safety features. The platform can retrofit existing test benches, offering manufacturers a flexible, cost-effective upgrade path.

The company also introduced the IAV Auros ISO, tailored specifically for autonomous vehicle testing and providing versatile configurations to replicate real-world scenarios.

Product manager Enrico Neumann discusses the company’s solutions in this exclusive interview recorded at the show.

