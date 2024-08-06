Audi launches all-electric A6 e-tron in Sportback and Avant variants

The A6 and S6 differ primarily in powertrain and performance. The A6 e-tron features a single electric motor with a system output of up to 270kW and a range of up to 756km in the Sportback variant and 720km in the Avant variant. In contrast, the S6 e-tron is equipped with dual electric motors and quattro all-wheel drive, delivering a higher system output of 370kW (405kW with launch control), a range of up to 675km for the Sportback and 647km for the Avant.

Both the A6 and S6 use a new lithium-ion battery for the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform. The battery consists of 12 modules and 180 prismatic cells, providing a total gross capacity of 100kWh (94.9kWh net).

Both models come equipped with 800V technology and a maximum DC charging capacity of 270kW as standard. This enables the A6 Sportback e-tron to recharge for a range of up to 310km in just 10 minutes at a high-power charging (HPC) station. The state of charge can increase from 10% to 80% in 21 minutes. The vehicles also feature an advanced recuperation system that handles around 95% of everyday braking processes.

Additional features include Plug & Charge capability for automatic authorization at compatible charging stations, two-stage recuperation adjustable via steering wheel paddles, and an adaptive driving assistant plus system that aids in accelerating, braking, maintaining speed and lane guidance.

Standard features at market launch include adaptive driving assistant plus, park assist plus, a reversing camera, traffic sign-based speed limiter, camera-based traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and distraction and drowsiness warning.

“The A6 e-tron is the first purely electric Audi model available as a Sportback and Avant,” said Gernot Döllner, chairman of the board of management of Audi. “Its striking design enables the best aerodynamics in the portfolio and therefore greater efficiency. It will inspire enthusiasm for e-mobility with its long range of well over 700km and outstanding driving dynamics.”

The Audi A6 e-tron and S6 e-tron can be ordered from September 2024.