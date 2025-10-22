Yasa breaks its own “unofficial world record” for power density

Yasa has broken its own “unofficial power density world record” with its ultra-high-performance electric motors.

This summer, Yasa achieved 550kW (738bhp) from a 13.1kg version of its axial flux prototype motor, equating to an unofficial power density world record of 42kW/kg. The testing of a lighter 12.7kg version has significantly exceeded this – 750kW (>1,000bhp) short-term peak rating. As a result, the electric motor set an unofficial power density world record of 59kW/kg – a 40% increase on initial testing. Yasa has estimated that its continuous power will be in the region of 350-400kW (469-536bhp).

“On behalf of the entire Yasa team, I’m proud and excited to so quickly follow up on the already remarkable results of our initial testing with this incredible result,” said Tim Woolmer, founder and CTO of Yasa. “To achieve a 750kW short-term peak rating and a density of 59kW/kg is a major validation of our next-generation axial flux technology. It’s proof of what focused engineering innovation can achieve. And this isn’t a concept on a screen — it’s running, right now, on the dynos. We’ve built an electric motor that’s significantly more power-dense than anything before it – all with scalable materials and processes. This motor will bring game-changing technology to the high-performance automotive sector.”

Yasa’s engineering team is validating the prototype through extended testing cycles.

Simon Odling, Yasa’s chief of new technology, commented, “The early results are extremely encouraging. The motor’s performance on the dyno has exceeded even our most optimistic simulations. As well as its incredible peak power and overall power density, we estimate this new motor will be able to deliver all-important continuous power in the region of 350-400kW. This is real hardware, in real life, delivering real data – and it’s performing beautifully.”

“This record demonstrates what makes Yasa unique,” added the company’s CEO, Jörg Miska. “With three times the performance density of today’s leading radial flux motors, Yasa continues to redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in electric motor design – turning pure innovation into tangible engineering progress. Our technology is delivering measurable results today, while paving the way for a new generation of lightweight, efficient electric propulsion systems.”

In related news, introducing Elettrica: the first full-electric model in Ferrari’s history