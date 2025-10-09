Intecells teams up with Comau to fast-track advanced battery electrode production

Intecells, a battery technology startup, has fast-tracked the industrialization of its groundbreaking plasma-based electrode manufacturing process, following an investment from robotics and automation firm Comau.

This development strengthens the existing collaboration, enabling the two companies to validate the technology with customers and integrate it as a turnkey solution within existing cell production lines.

Intecells’ proprietary, low-energy atmospheric plasma technology overcomes current production bottlenecks in cell manufacturing imposed by filling cells with electrolyte. The plasma alters the electrodes’ surface properties to accelerate absorption, reducing cycle times, energy consumption and carbon emissions. It also enables dry-coating of electrodes, eliminating toxic solvents and binders, together with the inherently wasteful and carbon-intensive drying process. As well as improving manufacturing efficiency, the two firms are focused on improving cell capacity, cycle life and production quality across a range of form factors and chemistries.

Xiaohong Gayden, founder and CEO of Intecells, said, “We are grateful to Comau for their support and belief in Intecells’ vision. this investment marks the beginning of a strong partnership that will help us expand faster, innovate further and deliver greater value to our customers.”

“This new initiative reflects our broader commitment to investing in innovation as a driver of sustainable growth,” added Comau CEO Pietro Gorlier. “In fast-moving sectors like electric mobility, where companies face pressure to optimize both product and production costs, it’s essential to combine technological excellence with operational agility. Our work with Intecells demonstrates how we’re advancing smart, scalable solutions that can be integrated into new and existing battery cell lines, applied to new or existing manufacturing environments. At the same time, it strengthens our footprint in the United States, supporting our ability to operate effectively on a global level while responding more rapidly to local market needs.”

