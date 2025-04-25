Hyundai opens battery and electrification research center at Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Hyundai Motor Group has announced the opening of the Hyundai Center of Excellence (Hyundai CoE) for future mobility technology at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

The joint research aims to advance future mobility technologies focused on electrification and battery systems, reflecting the group’s commitment to driving innovation tailored to the needs of Indian customers.

Hyundai has selected nine joint research projects in collaboration with IIT as part of its long-term academic-industrial cooperation framework. These projects cover key focus areas including battery cells, systems, and testing; battery management systems (BMS); energy density enhancement; safety; durability; and diagnostic technologies. The initiative also explores new materials and system components.

“We’re excited to work with India’s brightest minds in battery innovation,” said Heuiwon Yang, president and head of R&D division at Hyundai Motor Group. “Collaborating with leading researchers and IIT professors through the Hyundai Center of Excellence for future mobility technology will help us develop technologies tailored to India while contributing to its economy and society. We see this partnership with India’s academia and industry as a foundation for building a sustainable future together.”

Future technology research program

Hyundai is also expanding its future technology research program, which has been in operation since 2021. Previously limited to domestic universities and Korean professors at overseas institutions, the program has been expanded to include foreign faculty, beginning with professors at IIT.

Starting with IIT Delhi, the Hyundai CoE will expand in phases to build an India-wide network of experts, connecting leading researchers and institutions across the country. Currently collaborating with three IIT universities (IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and IIT Madras) and engaging around 30 professors, Hyundai aims to expand its reach to 10 universities in India by December 2025.

The group is organizing a range of initiatives to further strengthen this collaborative ecosystem, such as technology exchange forums to connect experts from both India and Korea, global conferences on battery and EV technologies, and policy dialog sessions.

The Hyundai CoE, the company’s first academic-industrial collaboration, is designed to become a central hub for research and innovation, and to advance future mobility solutions.

