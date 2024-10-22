GM Ventures invests US$10m in Forge Nano for better batteries

GM Ventures has announced a US$10m investment in Forge Nano, which specializes in atomic layer deposition. GM and Forge Nano have also entered a strategic partnership to collaborate on atomic layer deposition applications for GM car batteries.

Atomic layer deposition is an engineering technique where a thin-film coating is applied to battery materials to control chemistry and structure. Using its Atomic Armor technology, Forge Nano will develop thin-film coatings for GM to pursue battery performance enhancements and cost reductions. Forge Nano will also build prototype lithium-ion battery cells at its Thornton, Colorado, headquarters to exhibit the technology.

Anirvan Coomer, managing director of GM Ventures, said, “Forge Nano’s Atomic Armor technology has game-changing potential for our battery materials. They have already demonstrated the ability to expand cathode capabilities, which is the most expensive battery cell component. This could unlock benefits for both customers and the business.”

Paul Lichty, CEO of Forge Nano, said, “General Motors’ investment will allow us to further enhance battery material performance and durability, while allowing us to expand our footprint in other key areas – like semiconductors. We look forward to working closely with GM to enhance battery cell performance for future electric vehicles.”