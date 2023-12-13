About:Energy announces technology licensing agreement with two UK universities to advance battery modelling

To advance battery modeling and accelerate electrification across the automotive and energy storage industries, battery development software company About:Energy has entered a technology licensing agreement with the University of Portsmouth and the University of Southampton.

The partnership will see About:Energy develop the universities’ proprietary technology DandeLiion – an ultra-fast system designed to simplify and enhance the accuracy when it comes to the complex process of modeling advanced electrochemical battery systems.

With the latest licencing agreement, About:Energy now formally licences technology from five universities, including Cranfield University, Imperial College London and the University of Birmingham.

DandeLiion, a battery modeling technology, was developed over several years by researchers Prof. Giles Richardson, Prof. Jamie Foster, Dr Ivan Korotkin and Dr Smita Sahu, backed by funding from The Faraday Institution amounting to £2m (US$2.5m) over five years.

By harnessing DandeLiion technology with its own software platform The Voltt, About:Energy is set to reduce the cost and timeline associated with battery development, while also improving the way batteries are managed in the field to extend lifetime with partners.

According to the company, improving the mathematics in battery models will enable the wider use of more advanced electrochemical models. These models are increasingly being employed in cell design and to shorten charging times. and provide critical insight into the physical processes occurring within a cell.

About:Energy chairman and co-founder Neil Morris said, “We’ve been collaborating closely with leading academic institutions like Southampton and Portsmouth to bridge this gap, ensuring that UK grant funding is not just an investment in research, but a catalyst for real-world innovation and economic growth.”

Dr Giles Richardson, project manager of DandeLiion, said, “We are delighted to partner with About:Energy to bring DandeLiion to market. By integrating DandeLiion into their platform, About:Energy is unlocking unprecedented progress in energy storage and management across automotive and renewables. We are proud our research will now translate into real-world impacts, supporting electrification and a sustainable future.”