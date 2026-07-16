Honda celebrates 30 years of transmission production in Ohio

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Honda Transmission Plant-Ohio (TMP-O) in Russells Point, Ohio, the company honored the manufacturing legacy. Since production began in 1996, the plant has produced the award-winning two-motor hybrid system that helps power Honda hybrid electric vehicles, continuously variable transmission (CVT) differentials for Honda and Acura all-wheel drive vehicles, and other key components.

With a total investment of more than US$1 billion, the 1.1-million ft2 Ohio transmission plant employs more than 1,200 associates, with annual production capacity exceeding 1 million transmissions and gear shifts and 500,000 two-motor hybrid systems, along with transfer cases and differentials for four-wheel drive vehicles.

“For thirty years Honda associates at Russells Point have produced an incredible 26 million transmissions that have helped to power the future,” said Ohio governor Mike DeWine. “Congratulations on achieving this incredible milestone.”

Honda began US production of transmissions at its Anna Engine Plant (AEP) in Ohio in 1989. In 1996, transmission manufacturing was relocated to Russells Point to a wholly owned Honda supplier, Bellemar Parts Industries, which was incorporated as Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America the following year.

“As we celebrate 30 years of Honda manufacturing excellence in Ohio, we’re not just reflecting on our history; we’re accelerating toward the future,” added Jason Foster, power unit manufacturing plant lead. “The unyielding continued commitment of TMP-O associates to producing top-quality drivetrains will allow us to continue building on the legacy we celebrate today.”

30 years of flexible production

TMP-O began producing 4-speed automatic transmissions in 1996, followed by 5-speed automatics in 2005 and 6-speed automatics in 2010. It now produces CVTs and the two-motor hybrid system transmission used in the Honda CR-V, Accord and Civic, and standard in the Prelude.

“For 30 years, TMP-O has stood at the center of Honda’s progress – driving innovation and demonstrating the power of passion and craftsmanship,” said Kylie Huber, TMP-O manufacturing division lead. “As the industry has evolved, both Honda Transmission Plant-Ohio and our associates have evolved with it, meeting every challenge. The legacy our associates have built over three decades is extraordinary, and it’s the reason this 30th anniversary milestone carries such deep meaning!”

Sustainability at TMP-O

TMP-O became the first major US auto manufacturing plant to source a substantial portion of its electricity directly from on-site wind turbines in 2014. In 2019, it earned the EPA’s Energy Star Certification for energy efficiency, which Honda says made it the first US automotive transmission plant to receive that recognition. More recently, plant employees installed furnace covers designed to reduce heat loss, which prevented 164 metric tons of CO 2 emissions in 2025.

Honda in Ohio

Honda has produced automobiles in Ohio for over 40 years, beginning in November 1982, with the start of automobile production at the Marysville Auto Plant (MAP), and today is the largest manufacturing employer in the state.

Honda began US manufacturing operations in Marysville with motorcycle production in 1979. Today, Honda states its Ohio manufacturing operations employ around 15,400 associates, represent a total capital investment of US$14.5 billion, and have the capacity to produce 460,000 Honda and Acura vehicles, 1.18 million engines and over 1 million transmissions annually, including two-motor hybrid systems.

Honda’s five Ohio manufacturing facilities include three auto plants (Marysville, East Liberty and the Performance Manufacturing Center), the Anna Engine Plant, and the transmission plant in Russells Point. Honda says it has invested more than US$1.3 billion in these facilities over the past five years, and its Ohio auto plants now have the flexibility to build gas-powered, hybrid and battery electric vehicles on the same production line.

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