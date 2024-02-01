Yana Fayer named Electrify America CFO

Electrify America, a US DC fast charging network, has appointed Yana Fayer as chief financial officer.

Fayer brings more than 15 years of finance and accounting experience. Her new role will involve leading all financial activities in support of strategic business growth and fiscal responsibility for Electrify America and its subsidiaries.

Prior to joining Electrify America, Fayer served as the vice president of finance at CPower Energy Management where she oversaw financial operations.

Robert Barrosa, president and CEO of Electrify America, said, “Yana’s financial expertise and extensive forecasting and analysis background will further enhance Electrify America’s future growth and evolution.”

Fayer said, “I am thrilled to join Electrify America during this historic shift to zero-emissions transportation. I look forward to contributing to the strategic vision, as well as the broader electric vehicle industry transformation.”