Change in leadership for Porsche 911 and 718 models

Porsche has revealed that its vice president of model lines 911 and 718, Frank-Steffen Walliser, passed his responsibilities to the newly appointed Frank Moser in Q3 of 2022.

Having held the position since 2019, Walliser is now responsible for the technical design of all of the future Porsche models as vice president of complete vehicle architecture and characteristics. In this position he will work in close collaboration with Michael Steiner, the board member for development at Porsche.

Moser brings to his new role more than 26 years of experience with Porsche, having worked in the OEM’s development department for 16 years before becoming the head of quality within the production department in the OEM’s factory in Zuffenhausen, Germany, in 2013.

“I have exciting tasks ahead of me in the next few years,” said Moser. “On the one hand I will be preserving the core values of our iconic 911 while carefully further developing these. On the other, we aim to electrify our 718 model line by the middle of the decade. Our developers are already working at full tilt on redefining the all-electric 718 as a genuine sports car.”

“Our 911 and 718 sports car series have a pair of safe hands in Frank Moser,” added Walliser. “He knows our cars to the very last detail. After all, he was the one who always gave our models the final blessing before they were launched – until now, from a quality point of view.”